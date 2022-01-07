UrduPoint.com

6 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 08:46 PM

6 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as six people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as six people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,212 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 62 while 25,957 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, he told 18 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at General Hospital. He further said that 27 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rat ..

US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Declines to 3.9% - Labor Dep ..

1 minute ago
 Govt paying special focus on uplift of South Punja ..

Govt paying special focus on uplift of South Punjab; says FM Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held to encourage people about importance ..

Seminar held to encourage people about importance of voter registration

2 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar inaugurates two grid stations, gas su ..

Hammad Azhar inaugurates two grid stations, gas supply line

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes webinar on 'Metabolomics Gatewa ..

COMSTECH organizes webinar on 'Metabolomics Gateway for Milestone Discoveries'

5 minutes ago
 Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balcohistan

Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balcohistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.