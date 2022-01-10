UrduPoint.com

6 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Published January 10, 2022

6 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Six people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Six people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 517 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 68 while the recovery was recorded as 25,967.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 17 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 5 at DHQ Hospitaland 2 at General Hospital.

He further said that 33 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

