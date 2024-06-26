6 NA Committees Elect Their Chairmen
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Six standing committees of the National Assembly in their maiden meeting on Wednesday elected their chairmen.
The meetings were attended by the members of respective committees, and chief whips of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Sunni Ittehad Council, a NA Secretariat news release said.
The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously elected Ms Hina Rabbani Khar as its chairperson. Her name was proposed by Ms Ayesha Nazir and seconded by all the members of the committee.
Likewise, the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination also unanimously elected Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani as its chairman. His candidature was proposed by Muhammad Shahbaz Baber and seconded by all the committee members.
Similarly, the standing committees on Communications and Maritime Affairs unanimously elected Ijaz Hussain Jhakrani, and Abdul Qadir Patel as their chairperson respectively in their separate meetings.
Their Names were proposed respectively by Nazir Ahmad Bhugio and Khurrum Munawar Munj and seconded by all the members of the committees.
The Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue also unanimously elected Syed Naveed Qamar, as its chairman. His candidature was proposed by Dr Nafeesa Shah.
The Standing Committee on Water Resources unanimously elected Khalid Hussain Magsi, whose name was proposed by Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, as its chairman.
After the elections, the chairs assumed their seats and thanked their fellow colleagues for reposing confidence in their leadership by electing them the chairpersons of the standing committees. They hoped that with the concerted efforts of the members, the committees would aptly play their role of parliamentary oversight on the executive.
The elections were conducted by Advisor (Legislation) Muhammad Mushtaq and Additional Secretary (Committees) Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi.
