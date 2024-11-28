Open Menu

6 New Judicial Officers Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

6 new judicial officers take oath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Six newly-appointed judicial officers of Punjab’s district judiciary took the oath of their office on Thursday at a ceremony, held in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

LHC Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum administered the oath.

The appointees include two additional district and sessions judges — Muhammad Basit Jamil and Maria Zaman — and four civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates — Ansah Yousaf, Noshaba Mushtaq, Intesam Safir, and Ahmad Hussain.

Prominent figures attending the ceremony included LHC Registrar Abhar Gul Khan, Director General Judicial and Case Management Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, Session Judge Human Resources Muhammad Anwarul Haq, and Director General District Judiciary Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan.

Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum congratulated the new judicial officers and urged them to fulfill their duties with dedication, integrity, and diligence.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan