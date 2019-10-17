UrduPoint.com
6 New Lahore High Court Judges To Take Oath On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:49 PM

The newly confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will take oath of their office on Friday, Oct 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The newly confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will take oath of their office on Friday, Oct 18.

According to judicial sources, LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan will administer oath to the judges in a ceremony, to be held at the LHC judges lounge.

The newly confirmed judges included Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.

