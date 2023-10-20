6 non-Custom duty paid vehicles seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Customs anti-smuggling squad, during a raid, seized six non-Custom duty paid vehicles and a large quantity of tyres in Awagat Bunglow on Jaranwala Road.

According to Custom Collectorate Enforcement official Syed Ali Abbas, the squad conducted a raid at a warehouse of Haji Sadiq in Awagat Bunglow and seized 1,100 non-Custom duty paid tyres of heavy vehicles and six non-Custom duty paid vehicles.

The estimated cost of the recovered goods is about Rs 90 million, he said.