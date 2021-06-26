UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Of A Family Injured In Jeep Accident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

6 of a family injured in jeep accident

A jeep crashed at Ishrat in Lower Chitral Darosh, injuring 6 people including 4 children of the same family on board the ill-fated jeep, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Saturday

CHITRAL LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A jeep crashed at Ishrat in Lower Chitral Darosh, injuring 6 people including 4 children of the same family on board the ill-fated jeep, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Saturday.

According to detail, the Jeep was carrying a family including four children on a visit to see scenic beauty of the lower Chitral when the driver lost control in a narrow turn and the jeep slipped into a deep ravine, injuring all six on board. The official of the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Darosh after giving first-aid. According to preliminary information, the families of the victims were returning to Chitral for tourism, the official of the Rescue 1122 informed.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Visit Same Chitral Rescue 1122 Family All Jeep

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives approval to induct ..

5 minutes ago

One killed, four injured separately

5 minutes ago

John McAfee Tried to Commit Suicide in Prison 4 Mo ..

5 minutes ago

Drug peddler held, recovered gutka, mainpuri

8 minutes ago

DEO held over extortion

8 minutes ago

No country to be allowed for using its soil agains ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.