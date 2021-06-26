6 of a family injured in jeep accident

A jeep crashed at Ishrat in Lower Chitral Darosh, injuring 6 people including 4 children of the same family on board the ill-fated jeep, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Saturday

According to detail, the Jeep was carrying a family including four children on a visit to see scenic beauty of the lower Chitral when the driver lost control in a narrow turn and the jeep slipped into a deep ravine, injuring all six on board. The official of the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Darosh after giving first-aid. According to preliminary information, the families of the victims were returning to Chitral for tourism, the official of the Rescue 1122 informed.