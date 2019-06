The Civil Defence department here on Thursday sealed 6 oil agencies and two LPG shops involved in illegal sale of Oil and LPG

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Defence department here on Thursday sealed 6 oil agencies and two LPG shops involved in illegal sale of Oil and LPG

During the action conducted by Civil Defence department, In-charge Civil Defence Malik Yaseen sealed 6 illegal oil agencies and two LPG shops at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and registered cases against other such outlets.

