6 Oil Agencies Sealed, Factory Warned Over Lack Fire Fighting Equipment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Civil defence officer Sidra Irshad on Monday inspected petrol pumps, oil agencies and LPG decanting shops in Rohillanwali and sealed six oil agencies for being run illegally there.

The officer leading a team also filed complaints against the owners of illegal oil agencies with Rohillanwali police station for registration of FIRs, says an official release.

The officer also issued a notice to a concrete block factory after finding the industrial unit lacked fire fighting equipment and those available were not functioning properly.

Sehrish Irshad said that operation against illegal oil agencies and LPG decanters would continue as per orders of Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali.

APP/mkk/ifi

