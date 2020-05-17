UrduPoint.com
6 Outlaws Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested six outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police held Naveed Akhtar and recovered 550 gram charas from his possession.

Similarly, Gujar Khan police arrested Ghulam Mustafa and recovered 500 gram charas from his custody.

Morgah police arrested Moiz Khan and recovered 250 gram charas from him. Westridge police nabbed Amir Mehmood and recovered 6 liter liquor from his possession. New Town police arrested Muhammad Jaffar and Azam and recovered 7 liter liquor from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

