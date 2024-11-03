Open Menu

6 Outlaws Arrested, Arms, Liquor Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

6 outlaws arrested, arms, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal arms, liquor from their possessions during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police held Roman and recovered 1 rifle 12-bore from his possession and 2 pistols 30-bore were confiscated from Saad and Humayun.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Naveed.

While, Naseerabad Police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Qaiser.

Following operation, New Town Police recovered 02 bottles of liquor from Osama.

Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action said that crackdown will be continued against such anti social elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Progress Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

11 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

20 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

20 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

20 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

20 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

20 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

20 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

20 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

20 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

20 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan