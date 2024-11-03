6 Outlaws Arrested, Arms, Liquor Recovered
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal arms, liquor from their possessions during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police held Roman and recovered 1 rifle 12-bore from his possession and 2 pistols 30-bore were confiscated from Saad and Humayun.
Similarly, Civil Lines Police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Naveed.
While, Naseerabad Police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Qaiser.
Following operation, New Town Police recovered 02 bottles of liquor from Osama.
Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action said that crackdown will be continued against such anti social elements without any discrimination.
