6 outlaws arrested in D.I.Khan

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The DIKhan police have arrested six accused during actions against criminal elements on Wednesday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Paharpur Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Attaullah Khan arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Ibrahim and Qayyum s/o Muhammad Amin, resident of Bagwani North Paharpur, in the ongoing campaign against criminals.

Both were wanted in the case of electricity theft.

While Paniyala Police, carried out a successful operation and arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempted murder and other criminal activities. The arrested criminals include Insha Allah s/o Sakhai Marjan resident of Badni Khel, Niaz Ali s/o Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Kamran s/o Lawar Khan Marwat resident of Shah Hasan Khel.