6 outlaws held, drugs recovered

Dera police apprehended six accused, including proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers, during the ongoing crackdown against the criminal elements and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the arrested persons in the limits of various police stations here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera police apprehended six accused, including proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers, during the ongoing crackdown against the criminal elements and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the arrested persons in the limits of various police stations here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, under the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, during operations against criminal elements and drug dealers, Dera Police recovered 1020 grammes of hashish and 1151 grammes of ice from the drug dealers who were arrested from different localities of the district.

During the operations against criminal elements, Kulachi police station recovered 1020 grammes of hashish and 25 grammes of ice from the possession of Muhammad Aslam, son of Omar Daraz, a resident of Maddi, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Similarly, SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan and his police team, while taking action against the drug dealers, recovered 280 grammes of ice from the possession of Abdul Ahad and 375 grammes of ice from the possession of Basit Rahman and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Meanwhile, SHO Gomal University Malik Sajid and the police team arrested Yaqub, the son of Imam Bakhsh, a resident of Mandi Town, and recovered 372 grammes of ice from his possession as per the rules.

Shaheed Nawab Police recovered 149 grammes of ice from the possession of Abdul Rahman, son of Dost Mohammad, a resident of Paniala, while the wanted criminal Wazir Nasrullah, a resident of Kattakhel, was arrested as per the rules.

During another action, while taking action against the drug dealers, SHO Mughalkot Police Station Rehmatullah Khan and the police team recovered 230 ice from the possession of Rehman Khan, son of Ameer Khan, a resident of Sheikh Mela, and arrested the accused as per the rules. The police have registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.