6 outlaws held for gas refilling illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday. According to detail, Naseerabad police conducted raid and arrested Dedar and Talat Hussain while Race Course police held Muhammad Ali, Jahanzeb, Mishal Khan and Asad Ali and recovered 15 liter petrol and gas filling instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market that could be cause of major accidents and devastation.