6 Outlaws Held In Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 03:10 PM

6 outlaws held in search operation

MULTAN, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation in the limits of Haram Gate, Bohar Gate and Gulgasht police on Saturday night.

According to police sources here on Sunday, law enforcement agencies and police conducted search operation in Ghareebabad, Wali Muhammad, Qadeer Nagar, Fareebad, Mandi, Yasmin Villas and Shalimar Villas area and arrested six outlaws on the charges of tenant act, holding illegal weapons and gambling. The teams alsorecovered four illegal weapons and fake mobil oil, sources added.

