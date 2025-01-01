6 Passengers Injured As Rickshaw Plunges Into Pond In Talagang
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Six passengers were injured as a rickshaw plunged into a pond on Mianwali Road in Talagang on Wednesday.
According to private news channel and rescue sources, the incident occurred when the rickshaw veered off the road and fell into the adjacent pond.
Upon receiving the information, rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene of the accident.
The rescue personnel successfully retrieved all six passengers from the water and transferred them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
