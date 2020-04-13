UrduPoint.com
6 Patients Of COVID-19 Recovered In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:17 PM

Six patients of COVID-19 Monday recovered from different quarantine centers of Abbottabad and sent to their home after restoration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Six patients of COVID-19 Monday recovered from different quarantine centers of Abbottabad and sent to their home after restoration.

According to the district administration, the total number of coronavirus patients had reduced from 23 to 17 as six of them recovered and sent home.

The health department has also confirmed the restoration of six COVID-19 patients including a Kyrgyz Tableegi Jamat member.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam also chaired a meeting of all concerned departments to review the arrangements and measures to tackle the spread COVID-19 in Hazara division which was attended by Special Secretary Local Government Inayatullah Waseem, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, DCs of the region, DPOs, Dean and Medical Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), District Health Officers (DHO) of Hazara and Medical Superintendent (MS).

Zaheer ul Islam directed all DCs of Hazara to create more awareness amongst the masses regarding coronavirus with the cooperation of health and other departments.

A team of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad on the directives of DC Mughees Sanaullah also disinfected all Mosques and churches of the city.

