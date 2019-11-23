6 people died in Dir Bala road mishap

Six persons died when a speeding vehicle fell into a river near Dir Bala on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Six persons died when a speeding vehicle fell into a river near Dir Bala on Saturday morning.

Local people rushed to the spot and recovered the dead and later sent to hospital for postmortem.

Rescue workers and police rushed to the scene to save the persons but they had died by the time they reached there.

Rescue official talking to a private news channel said, the over speeding vehicle was en route when it fell in a river.