6 people killed in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) At least six people died, whereas 1110 were injured in 1033 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 510 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 600 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 551 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 214 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 70 in Gujranwala with 70 victims and at third Multan with 57 RTCs and 57 victims.

The details further reveal that 1116 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 897 males & 219 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 236 were under 18 years of age, 601 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 290 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 834 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 34 vans, 18 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.