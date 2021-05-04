6 persons diagnosed with coronavirus carrying UK variant virus

Six persons infected with the coronavirus here on Monday have been detected carrying the UK variant of the virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Six persons infected with the coronavirus here on Monday have been detected carrying the UK variant of the virus.

Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Pro Vice chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences who head Diagnostic and Research Lab of LUMHS, informed here .

Dr Ujjan, however, did not reveal identities of the infected patients.

According to him, the variants were detected through genetic sequencing at the LUMHS DNA lab.

District Health Officer, Dr Lala Jaffar could not be contacted for his version regarding the status of the patients.

It is unclear whether the patients are admitted in some hospital or are under home isolation.

"As of now we don't know which patient (admitted in the COVID-19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital) is infected with the UK variant," said the Ward's In Charge Dr Aftab Phul.

However, he confirmed that the UK variant now existed among some of the infected patients in the district.