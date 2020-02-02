UrduPoint.com
6 Persons Got Critically Injured In Gas Leakage Explosion In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:48 PM

6 persons got critically injured in gas leakage explosion in Quetta

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) 6 Persons have injured after gas leakage caused explosion on Saryab road in Quetta.According to media reports, a family on Saryab road left gas heater burning on and they were slept .

Gas heater was started leaking in the mid night while they wanted to start gas heater again in the morning which caused explosion. As a result 5 persons including a woman got injured and they were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.The second explosion of gas leakage occurred in a house of Esaa Nagri in which a man got critically injured .

An injured person was shifted to Bolan Medical hospital immediately for medical assistance where his condition is stated to be critical.

