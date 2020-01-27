6 persons including 3 women killed over marriage dispute

6 person including 3 women have been killed over marriage dispute in Hala.According to SSP Matiari, the incident occurred due to marriage dispute in which Brohi tribesmen entered into Rind tribesmen house and opened firing on them

Hala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) 6 person including 3 women have been killed over marriage dispute in Hala.According to SSP Matiari, the incident occurred due to marriage dispute in which Brohi tribesmen entered into Rind tribesmen house and opened firing on them.As a result 6 persons including 3 women died on spot.

Uncle of perished persons Amir Bakhas said that 2 years ago his nephew had contracted love marriage with a girl of Rind tribe while after marriage Court sent her to Daraulaman and then gave permission to live with husband.He said that Brohi tribe Sardar conducted a Jirga and fine 1 million on them they paid fine whether accused killed 6 persons despite paying fine.