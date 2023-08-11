Open Menu

6 Petrol Pump Owners Held, 6 Fined For Short-measuring In Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:48 PM

6 petrol pump owners held, 6 fined for short-measuring in Chaman

At least six petrol pump owners were arrested and six others were fined for selling the commodity at short-measuring and exorbitant rates in Chaman on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :At least six petrol pump owners were arrested and six others were fined for selling the commodity at short-measuring and exorbitant rates in Chaman on Friday.

According to Levies sources, on the special directive of Additional Deputy Commissioner Chaman Muhammad Naveed Alam, a Levie's team led by Tehsildar Chaman City Sanullah conducted raids at several pumps to control artificial hike prices in the area for facilitating people.

On this occasion, the Tehsildar said that he would check the petrol pumps on a daily basis to facilitate the motorists, warningpump owners of strict action against short-measuring.

