UrduPoint.com

6 Petrol Pumps With Tampered Gauge Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

6 petrol pumps with tampered gauge sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed six petrol pumps with tampered gauge and operating without no objection certificate (NoC), said a press release here on Thursday.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan have received complaints that the owners of petrol pumps at Palosai, Rahatabad and Forest Bazaar were tampering with the gauge of their stations.

They directed the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), University Town, Syeda Zainab Naqvi, who conducted raids on the petrol pumps over least gauge and operating without NoC.

She also inspected other petrol pumps and warned them to avoid tampering with their gauge; otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol

Recent Stories

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

18 minutes ago
 Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

2 hours ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.