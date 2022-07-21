6 petrol pumps with tampered gauge sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed six petrol pumps with tampered gauge and operating without no objection certificate (NoC), said a press release here on Thursday.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan have received complaints that the owners of petrol pumps at Palosai, Rahatabad and Forest Bazaar were tampering with the gauge of their stations.

They directed the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), University Town, Syeda Zainab Naqvi, who conducted raids on the petrol pumps over least gauge and operating without NoC.

She also inspected other petrol pumps and warned them to avoid tampering with their gauge; otherwise stern action would be taken against them.