6 PhD Scholars Of IUB Reach Sichuan University China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 07:17 PM

6 PhD scholars of IUB reach Sichuan University China

As many as six students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reached Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU) China on fully funded PhD scholarships

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):As many as six students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reached Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU) China on fully funded PhD scholarships.

According to the Director of International Linkages of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Abid Shahzad, these scholarships were given to IUB through an MoU signed between the two universities.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Ali Raza, Director National Research Center for inter-cropping, played a vital role to establish this collaboration between IUB and SAU.

Dr. Abid Shahzad further told that as many as 20 other students from IUB will be reaching SAU very soon as their visas are in process.

SAU China has agreed to give twenty fully funded postgraduate scholarships to IUB's students every year. This year the potential students are getting acceptance letters from SAU's supervisors to be eligible to get these scholarships. The Directorate of International Linkages is processing all these scholarships for IUB students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of the IUB team in materializing the students' dreams. He urged the students to work hard in China and prove themselves as true ambassadors of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Pakistan.

