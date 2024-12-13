6 police athletes won bronze medals, securing third place in championship

Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police continues to prioritize the recognition and encouragement of its athletes officials

In this regard, six players from the Pakistan Police Taekwondo team were awarded certificates of appreciation for their exceptional performance at the 17th Korean Ambassador Senior National Taekwondo Championship, where they won bronze medals. The team delivered a remarkable performance, securing third place with a total of six bronze medals. The medalists included ASI Muhammad Parvez, Head Constable Mahmood Azmat, Zeeshan Hassan, Lady Constable Mehwish Tariq, Anam Khalid, and Muqaddas.

The championship, organized by the Korean Ambassador in Islamabad, saw participation from teams across various institutions. The Police Taekwondo team excelled through their brilliant performances.

In recognition of their achievements, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, invited the medal-winning athletes to the Central Police Office, where he personally praised their performance and presented them with certificates of appreciation on behalf of IG Punjab. He emphasized that the recognition and support of athletes excelling through the Police sports board will remain a continuous priority.