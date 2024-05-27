6 Police Officials Sacked Over Malpractices
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Six police officials, including a Station House Officer (SHO) from Morgah, have been sacked from their positions due to their involvement in altering documents and destroying evidence in murder case.
The dismissed officials were including former SHO Morgah Shahid Gillani, Sub Inspector Waqas Ahmed, Sub Inspector Farruk Mehmood, Head Constable Murtaza Hassan, Head Constable Tassawar Hussain, and Head Constable Haq Nawaz.
According to a police spokesperson, a case has been filed against these officers for their actions, which favoured the accused and compromised the investigation.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that these individuals, by abusing their power, not only brought disgrace to the department but also violated the law. He emphasized that such misconduct will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face legal consequences.
CPO Hamdani affirmed the commitment of Rawalpindi Police to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency.
