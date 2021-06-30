6 police officials suspended over corruption charges

Six police officers including Station House Officer of Cantonment police station were suspended on charges of corruption and malpractices, informed police spokesman here Wednesday

The Cantonment police station seized the suspicious vehicle and demanded bribe from the citizen.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas taking action on citizen's complaint and suspended 06 police officers including SHO Cantonment Aizaz Azeem, ASI Ishaq, ASI Amir, Muharar Muhammad Ali, DFC Ali and Constable Abid and ordered to report to police lines.

CPO also directed Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Shoaib Mahmood to submit complete inquiry report of the matter.

CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis said that corruption is not tolerable under any circumstances. "If anyone is found involved in such practices action will be taken against them. Rawalpindi Police believes on merit only and the policy of self-accountability will be ensured in all cases", he added.