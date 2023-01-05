UrduPoint.com

6 Policemen Injure In Attack On Polio Team D I Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

6 policemen injure in attack on polio team D I Khan

Six policemen got injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a polio team here in Musa Zai area road within the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Thursday.

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Six policemen got injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a polio team here in Musa Zai area road within the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Thursday.

According to Police spokesman, the police personnel were guarding a polio team when terrorists attacked them in Musazai area by opening indiscriminate firing. As a result, six policemen sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Imdad Ullah, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Arshad of Elite Police Training Center (EPTC) Nowshera platoon besides regular policeman Muhammad Usman and Driver Inayatullah.

After the attack, the police responded promptly but the militants managed to escape from the scene.

As the incident was reported, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and shifted the injured policemen to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

They cordoned off the area and started search operation for the assailant who fled after the attack.

Later, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat visited the DHQ to inquire about the health of injured policemen. He reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policemen.

On this occasion, he encouraged the policemen, saying, "we are proud of those policemen who fought against the country's enemies and foiled their attacks without caring of their own lives.

The repeated terrorists attacks were foiled and nefarious ambitions of the country's enemies were crushed, the RPO said.

He said no effort would be spared in the treatment of injured policemen and all their resources would be utilized for this purpose.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire Militants Police Polio Police Station Driver Road Nowshera SITE All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM directs for crackdown against wheat ..

Balochistan CM directs for crackdown against wheat hoarders

1 minute ago
 Erdogan to Discuss Outlooks for Ukrainian Peace Wi ..

Erdogan to Discuss Outlooks for Ukrainian Peace With Zelenskyy

1 minute ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang of i ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang of illegal arms smugglers

1 minute ago
 47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Co ..

47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) held

1 minute ago
 Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relatio ..

Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relations: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..

10 minutes ago
 Liquid foreign reserves position

Liquid foreign reserves position

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.