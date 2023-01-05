6 policemen injure in attack on polio team D I Khan

Six policemen got injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a polio team here in Musa Zai area road within the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Thursday.

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Six policemen got injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a polio team here in Musa Zai area road within the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Thursday.

According to Police spokesman, the police personnel were guarding a polio team when terrorists attacked them in Musazai area by opening indiscriminate firing. As a result, six policemen sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Imdad Ullah, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Arshad of Elite Police Training Center (EPTC) Nowshera platoon besides regular policeman Muhammad Usman and Driver Inayatullah.

After the attack, the police responded promptly but the militants managed to escape from the scene.

As the incident was reported, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and shifted the injured policemen to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

They cordoned off the area and started search operation for the assailant who fled after the attack.

Later, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat visited the DHQ to inquire about the health of injured policemen. He reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policemen.

On this occasion, he encouraged the policemen, saying, "we are proud of those policemen who fought against the country's enemies and foiled their attacks without caring of their own lives.

The repeated terrorists attacks were foiled and nefarious ambitions of the country's enemies were crushed, the RPO said.

He said no effort would be spared in the treatment of injured policemen and all their resources would be utilized for this purpose.