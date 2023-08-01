Open Menu

6 Policemen Punished

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Hassan Sardar Niazi on Tuesday forfeit one year of service for three officers and stoppage of one-year service increment for three policemen over negligent performance and failure in crime control.

He imposed this penalty on three station house officers and three head 'muharrars', according to a spokesman for Malir Police.

The penalty of forfeiture of one year of service was imposed on SHOs of Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir City and Shah Latif police stations while the one-year service increment of head 'muharrars' of the same police stations was stopped.

The officer warned the said officials to strictly perform their duties diligently in future.

