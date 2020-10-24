UrduPoint.com
6 Policemen Suspended Over Negligence In Duty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :SSP Thararkar Hassan Sardar Niazi on Saturday suspended six policemen including officers for negligence in duty and ordered them to report to headquarters.

The suspended police personnel includes Inspector Abduls Sattar police line Mithi, Sub Inspector Allah warayo Hingorjo and Head Moharar Dil Muhammad Kapri, Head Constable Dost Ali PS Diplo, Constable Muhammad Umer.

Meanwhile Head Moharar PS Diplo Muhammad Yameen and Head Moharar Nawab Sangrasi were suspended.

Meanwhile SSP has appointed an enquiry officer to probe the matter.

