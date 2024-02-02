Open Menu

6 POs Among 18 Arrested Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM

6 POs among 18 arrested search operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The police of Lachi tehsil during a search and strike operation on Friday detained 18 suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders (POs).

Spokesman for Kohat police said during the operation, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons. Facilitators of wanted proclaimed offenders were also among the detainees.

The spokesman said raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders. The intelligence-based operation was conducted under the headship of DSP Lachi, Yusuf Jan. SHO Lachi Jaber Khan and a heavy contingent of police, elite force and lady police participated in the operation.

The arrested proclaimed offenders and suspects were shifted to Lachi police station for investigation.

APP/arq/vak

