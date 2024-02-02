6 POs Among 18 Arrested Search Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The police of Lachi tehsil during a search and strike operation on Friday detained 18 suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders (POs).
Spokesman for Kohat police said during the operation, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons. Facilitators of wanted proclaimed offenders were also among the detainees.
The spokesman said raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders. The intelligence-based operation was conducted under the headship of DSP Lachi, Yusuf Jan. SHO Lachi Jaber Khan and a heavy contingent of police, elite force and lady police participated in the operation.
The arrested proclaimed offenders and suspects were shifted to Lachi police station for investigation.
APP/arq/vak
Recent Stories
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Masarrat expresses concern over political injustice, gross HR violations in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
Renowned Urdu writer Intizar Hussain remembered on death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Rescue-1122 attends 12,220 emergency calls last month11 minutes ago
-
72 liquor bottles recovered from car21 minutes ago
-
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge44 minutes ago
-
572,191 registered voters to elect 11 NA, 23 provincial assembly representatives51 minutes ago
-
119 police recruits pass out during passing out parade held at PTC51 minutes ago
-
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra53 minutes ago
-
Westridge Police seize huge cache of arms1 hour ago
-
ECP takes notice for code of conduct violations in election campaign1 hour ago
-
Two arrested with 200 kites1 hour ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM1 hour ago