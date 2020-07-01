UrduPoint.com
6 POs Among 23 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:24 PM

Police have arrested 23 persons including 6 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics, weapons and in cash from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 23 persons including 6 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics, weapons and in cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of Sadder, Makarwal, Mouch, Dawood, Bangi Khel, Piplan headed by DSPs had conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused recovering 4.6 kg Hash, 9 pistols 30 bore, 6 guns 12 bore, 2 riffles 44 bore, 1 Kalashnikov, 1 stolen motorbike and Rs.

40,000 in cash from them.

While police had also arrested six POS and recovered weapons from.

They were involved in murder, murder attempts and robbery cases.

They were identified as Khalas Khan, Ather Khan, Khalid Zaman, Mansoor Hanan,Faisal Hanan, Sajjad Hussain (POs), Muhammad Arif, Noor Muhammad, Mubarak Khan, Shifa Ullah, Inam Ullah, Asif, Muhammad Mehboob and others.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigations.

