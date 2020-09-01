UrduPoint.com
6 POs Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:32 PM

Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that different police teams launched search operations against criminals, arrested six POs and recovered two pistols of 30 bore and one gun of 12 bore from them.

The POs were wanted to police in murder and robbery cases and had been placed in Category A of the criminals. They were identified as Ghulam Shabbir, Baqar, Mazhar Farooq, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Tariq and Ahsan Shah.

