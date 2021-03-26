6 POs, drugs peddlers held

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) and as many drugs peddlers with recovered huge quantity of drugs and arms after launching operation against drugs mafia here Friday.

According to police spokesman, POs including Riaz Hussain, 51, s/o Kareem Bukhsh, Inayat s/o Ghulam Farid and Pervaiz s/o Ashiq Hussain were booked in robbery case with different police stations.

Police have also arrested two drugs peddlers including Rajab son of Allah Diwaya, Sajjad alias Lalu and Muhammed Ilyas.

Separate cases have been registered against those running the distillery and further investigation was underway.