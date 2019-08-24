6 power pilferage caught in Faisalabad

The police have booked six persons on the charge of power pilferage in different parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : The police have booked six persons on the charge of power pilferage in different parts of the district.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday, FESCO teams conducted surprise checking in various parts and detected electricity pilferage at 6 points-- residences of Waqas in Awami Colony, Qasim in Ghareeb Abad, Ashraf in Samanabad, Zahid in Chak No.

132-RB, Iqbal and Gulzar in Chak No.225-RB.

The police conerned have registered seperate cases on the reportof FESCO officials.