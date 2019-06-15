UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Power Pilferer Booked

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

6 power pilferer booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::FESCO intelligence teams have caught six power pilferers red handed while stealing electricity in different areas of the city.

FESCO teams checked the meters in different areas here on Friday and unearthed power pilferage at six points including the residences of Tariq Cheema, Abdul Aziz, Saleem Maseeh, Arshad, Usman Tahir and Ghulam Nabi.

The accused were found stealing electricity while connecting wires direct with main lines.

Cases were registered against the pilferers on the complaint of FESCO staff.

Related Topics

Electricity FESCO

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

18 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

29 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.