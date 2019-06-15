6 power pilferer booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::FESCO intelligence teams have caught six power pilferers red handed while stealing electricity in different areas of the city.

FESCO teams checked the meters in different areas here on Friday and unearthed power pilferage at six points including the residences of Tariq Cheema, Abdul Aziz, Saleem Maseeh, Arshad, Usman Tahir and Ghulam Nabi.

The accused were found stealing electricity while connecting wires direct with main lines.

Cases were registered against the pilferers on the complaint of FESCO staff.