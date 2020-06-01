UrduPoint.com
6 Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:56 PM

6 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force on Monday caught another six people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO task force on Monday caught another six people involved in electricity theft. Police source said that FESCO Task force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Pull 111, Factory Area, 49 NB, Jinnah Colony and Fazal Town and red handed caught another 6 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were Muhammad Imtiaz, Pervaiz, Shahid, Akhter, Riaz and Aslam.

