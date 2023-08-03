Open Menu

6 Power Thieves Arrested

Published August 03, 2023

6 power thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A team of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arrested six people for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines.

The team conducted raids in different localities of the district including Hijan, Khan Muhammad-walla, Bhera and Kot Momin and arrested Rafaqat, Ahmed Shair, Amjed, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf and Nisar Ahmed over the power theft charges.

Further investigation was under way, a spokesman said.

