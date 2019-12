Special surveillance teams of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) have caught red-handed six power consumers stealing electricity from the lmain line or tampering with their electrical meters in various parts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Special surveillance teams of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) have caught red-handed six power consumers stealing electricity from the lmain line or tampering with their electrical meters in various parts of the city.

The accused identified as Waheed, Ahmed Yahiya, Waqas Ali, Waqar, Riaz and Muhammad Din have sent behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.