6 prisoners of Khar Jail tested positive for COVID-19

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) ::The results of medical tests of prisoners from Khar Jail here Saturday confirmed that six of them have been infected with coronavirus.

According to District Health Officer, six prisoners of Khar Jail have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected prisoners were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. Sources said a separate ward has been specified for the prisoners at the hospital.

Dr Azizur Rehman, MS of the hospital said a total of 19 coronavirus patients have been admitted at the hospital including these six prisoners.