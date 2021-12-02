6 prisoners released from jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as six prisoners involved in petty crimes were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on personal surety bonds on Wednesday.

Additional District and Session Judge Asim Mansoor, along with Magistrate First Class Bilal Hasan, visited the Central Jail and directed release of six prisoners on personal surety bonds.

The ADSJ inspected jail's hospital, kitchen and barracks and directed the jail administration to improve security of the prison.

Superintendent Central Jail Chaudhary Asghar Ali briefed the ADSJ about jail manuals and other arrangements, a spokesman of Prisons department said.