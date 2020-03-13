UrduPoint.com
6 Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

6 proclaimed offender arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather, teams of Cantonment and Jhal Chakian police stations started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting six proclaimed offenders including Shahid s/o Sarwar, Muhammad Asad s/o Talib Hassan, Omar Hayat s/o Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Riaz s/o Mudassar, Akbar s/o Sultan and Muhammad Javed s/o Ghulam Rasool.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder. Police have started further investigation.

