6 proclaimed offenders, 24 suspects arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :On the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh , Sadiq Ali Dogar, a grand search and strike operation was conducted against the anti-social elements in the district here on Wednesday.

According to police, in the supervision of District Superintendent of Police (DSP) , Jatoi Asif Rashid and DSP Nasir Nawaz, a heavy contingent of police, Quick Response Force, Dolphin Squad participated in the operation.

Atleast 6 proclaimed offenders, 24 suspects were arrested in different areas including Ali Pur, Sait Pur and Pattan areas.

As many as, 5 kilogram cannabis, 50 liters liquor and 17 kalshnikoves were recovered from their possession.

On this occasion, DPO said the operation will continue till the elimination of anti social elements in the district and police department will leave no stone unturned for the safety of the citizens.