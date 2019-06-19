UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Proclaimed Offenders, 24 Suspects Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:27 PM

6 proclaimed offenders, 24 suspects arrested

On the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Sadiq Ali Dogar, a grand search and strike operation was conducted against the anti-social elements in the district here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :On the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Sadiq Ali Dogar, a grand search and strike operation was conducted against the anti-social elements in the district here on Wednesday.

According to police, in the supervision of District Superintendent of Police (DSP) , Jatoi Asif Rashid and DSP Nasir Nawaz, a heavy contingent of police, Quick Response Force, Dolphin Squad participated in the operation.

Atleast 6 proclaimed offenders, 24 suspects were arrested in different areas including Ali Pur, Sait Pur and Pattan areas.

As many as, 5 kilogram cannabis, 50 liters liquor and 17 kalshnikoves were recovered from their possession.

On this occasion, DPO said the operation will continue till the elimination of anti social elements in the district and police department will leave no stone unturned for the safety of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Nasir Muzaffargarh Jatoi From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain moves amendment in National ..

40 seconds ago

Senate body reviews Finance Bill 2019, clauses pro ..

41 seconds ago

Crimped by sanctions, Russia quietly keeps busy at ..

43 seconds ago

One tourist of Karachi dies, two others injured in ..

45 seconds ago

LUMHS hospital provided treatment to around 0.7 mi ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Received Invite to Attend Global Media Free ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.