6 PTI workers remanded in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 14-day physical remand in a case, registered under charges of damaging state property, terrorism and others.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Kasur police produced the accused -- Abdul Hameed, Waqar Tariq, Muhammad Abdullah, Sajjad Aziz, Naveed and Nazir.The police requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing investigations. Kasur's Allahabad police had registered a case against the PTI workers for violence that took place after Imran Khan's arrest.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar sought an investigation report from police on post-arrest bail petition of 46 PTI workers, involved in attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, till May 20.

The accused including Farhan Bukhari, Rais Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naeem, Khizar Abbas, Faisal Saeed, Hassan Aziz, Muhammad Yar had approached the court for post -arrest bail after they were sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI workers over attacking Jinnah House after Imran Khan's arrest.

Moreover, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar sought an investigation report from the police on post-arrest bail petition of 16 PTI workers, involved in burning a container at Kalma Chowk, till May 18.

The Naseer Abad police had registered a case against the PTI workers for violence after arrest of the PTI chief.