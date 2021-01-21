6 quack clinics sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority sealed six quacks' clinics in different parts of the city on Thursday.

A spokesman for the department said that Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ahmad Khan, along with his teams, checked various clinics in Faisalabad and found Hamza Dental Clinic, Ismaeel Clinic, Zulfiqar Clinic, Rehman Clinic and Tariq Clinic and Maqbool Clinic running without qualified doctor.

Therefore, the officer sealed these six clinics and sent their cases to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.