UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Quack Clinics Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

6 quack clinics sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority sealed six quacks' clinics in different parts of the city on Thursday.

A spokesman for the department said that Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ahmad Khan, along with his teams, checked various clinics in Faisalabad and found Hamza Dental Clinic, Ismaeel Clinic, Zulfiqar Clinic, Rehman Clinic and Tariq Clinic and Maqbool Clinic running without qualified doctor.

Therefore, the officer sealed these six clinics and sent their cases to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Doctor

Recent Stories

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

1 minute ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia May Become Vital Hub for Sputnik V Va ..

7 minutes ago

Merkel Says Offered Russia Germany's Help in Navig ..

8 minutes ago

LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply ..

8 minutes ago

Permanent landfill in capital, still a distant dre ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.