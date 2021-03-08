UrduPoint.com
6 Quacks' Clinics Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

6 quacks' clinics sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A District Health Authority team, during a crackdown on quacks, sealed six clinics and forwarded challans against them to the Punjab Healthcare Commission, on Monday.

Town In-charge Dr Naveed Anwar, during checking, sealed Nadir Samih medical complex on Millat Road.

There were no qualified doctors in the operation theatre, labour room and laboratory.

Other clinics included Khalid Haddi Jorrh near Iqbal Stadium, Sardar & Hassan Mahmood Clinics in Chak No 119-JB, Irfan Medical Store in 115-JB and Al-Huda Medicare on Millat Road

