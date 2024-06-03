Open Menu

6 Resolutions Passes Unanimously By KP Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 09:37 PM

6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed six resolutions, while one resolution was withdrawn after the government's assurance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed six resolutions, while one resolution was withdrawn after the government's assurance.

The House passed a resolution of MPA Sajjad ullah and demanded the provincial government to trace the culprits involved in an attack on MPA Riaz Khan in Mansehra and bring them to justice. The speaker said that the police have identified the accused and some have been arrested.

The other resolution was moved by MPA Ikramullah regarding non-payment of salaries to the teachers of the Elementary and Secondary education Foundation for the last three months.

This assembly recommended the government to make these teachers permanent like other employees and increase their salaries immediately.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati said that the minimum monthly wage in the province is 32 thousand rupees but these teachers were receiving Rs 21,000.

The Minister for Education Meena Khan assured the house that the matter of salaries would be taken up with the Managing Director of the foundation.

On the resolution of JUI MPA Rehana Khan the assembly recommended the government to collect the data of the commercial plazas in the province and reserve a place for women for prayer and ablution.

Arbab Usman, the parliamentary leader of ANP, demanded the establishment of the Gandhara board in his resolution. In another resolution, it was said that some armed people come in the darkness of the night in Central Kurram and harass the local people. The House recommended the government to ensure protection of lives and properties of masses in the area.

On a resolution of PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid the House recommended the government to create a new division comprising districts Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral and Bajaur.

MPA Mushtaq Ghani withdrew his resolution related to exclusion of ICT Agriculture Scheme from the ADP after the Minister for Agriculture assured to sit with the member and share all the details and decide the future action plan.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Mansehra Chitral Dir Women Prayer All From Government Share

Recent Stories

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

17 seconds ago
 11 killed in Quetta coal mine

11 killed in Quetta coal mine

19 seconds ago
 UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weeke ..

UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs

7 minutes ago
 KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of pow ..

KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers

7 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..

7 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

51 minutes ago
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, ..

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..

50 minutes ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

51 minutes ago
 Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in ..

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

51 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

55 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

55 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan