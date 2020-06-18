UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Roads To Be Rehabilitated Immediately In Faisalabad: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:37 PM

6 roads to be rehabilitated immediately in Faisalabad: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Punjab government has approved immediate rehabilitation of six main roads of Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.522 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Punjab government has approved immediate rehabilitation of six main roads of Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.522 million.

He said that Rs.172 million would be spent on Jhang Road from Azeem Petroleum to Chenab chowk while Rs.

202 million would be expended on Sargodha Road from Kamal Pur Interchange to Chenab Club via General Bus Stand Road.

Similarly, Rs.61 million to be spent on Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road, Rs.22 million on Sitiana-Faisalabad Road, Rs.50 million on Sammundri Road municipal limit Faisalabad and Rs.15 million would be expended on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road, he added.

He said that this project would be completed on war-footing so that the people could travel trouble free.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Road Jhang Sargodha From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Japan ex-justice minister arrested in vote-buying ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 18 June 2020

2 minutes ago

Ten Students Killed in Bomb Blast in Religious Sch ..

2 minutes ago

ITF World Tennis Tour events to resume in August

2 minutes ago

Food deliveries during virus lockdown fuel Thailan ..

5 minutes ago

Three cops suspended: DPO

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.