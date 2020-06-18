6 roads to be rehabilitated immediately in Faisalabad: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Punjab government has approved immediate rehabilitation of six main roads of Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.522 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Punjab government has approved immediate rehabilitation of six main roads of Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.522 million.

He said that Rs.172 million would be spent on Jhang Road from Azeem Petroleum to Chenab chowk while Rs.

202 million would be expended on Sargodha Road from Kamal Pur Interchange to Chenab Club via General Bus Stand Road.

Similarly, Rs.61 million to be spent on Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road, Rs.22 million on Sitiana-Faisalabad Road, Rs.50 million on Sammundri Road municipal limit Faisalabad and Rs.15 million would be expended on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road, he added.

He said that this project would be completed on war-footing so that the people could travel trouble free.