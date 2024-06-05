Open Menu

6 Robbers Arrested, Illicit Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

6 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovered

The police have busted three robber gangs by arresting their six active members during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The police have busted three robber gangs by arresting their six active members during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub Inspector (SI) Kashif Faraz of Bahlak police station, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Chak No.

608-GB, and arrested two robbers -- Imran and Aqib, whereas SI Muhsan Abbas of Sadar Jaranwala police station arrested Nasir Ali and Mujahid from Chak No.104-GB.

Similarly, SI Sufiyan Buttar, SHO Millat Town police station, arrested two robbers -- Ahmad and Sharif -- from Mohallah Rasoolpura.

All these accused were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases. The police recovered illicit weapons, looted money, mobile-phones and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Progress Nasir Jaranwala Money From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock hor ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today

3 minutes ago
 Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhu ..

Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of women empowe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Environment Day

UAF observes World Environment Day

2 minutes ago
 QS World University Rankings declares PU most-impr ..

QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses month ..

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schoo ..

2 minutes ago
 Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones wort ..

Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million

2 minutes ago
Registration for commission in Navy to continue ti ..

Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 09

2 minutes ago
 146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

2 minutes ago
 No ban on court reporting: IHC

No ban on court reporting: IHC

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing ..

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies

8 minutes ago
 PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day Chin ..

PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

8 minutes ago
 Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan