6 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The police have busted three robber gangs by arresting their six active members during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub Inspector (SI) Kashif Faraz of Bahlak police station, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Chak No.

608-GB, and arrested two robbers -- Imran and Aqib, whereas SI Muhsan Abbas of Sadar Jaranwala police station arrested Nasir Ali and Mujahid from Chak No.104-GB.

Similarly, SI Sufiyan Buttar, SHO Millat Town police station, arrested two robbers -- Ahmad and Sharif -- from Mohallah Rasoolpura.

All these accused were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases. The police recovered illicit weapons, looted money, mobile-phones and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.